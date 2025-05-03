Azerbaijan reveals gas coverage in its Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Azerigas Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is carrying out restoration and construction work in the natural gas supply infrastructure in Khankendi city, a source in the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

Reconstruction and restoration work is underway to provide the city with natural gas.

In Khankendi, 1,300 subscribers have already been provided with natural gas, and 15 industrial facilities have received gas supply. In connection with the Great Return, efforts are undertaken to lay gas networks in the Khojaly district's settlements - Khanyurdu and Tazabina, which are intended for the resettled residents.

To note, the population of Khankendi is provided with an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, natural gas, and electricity.

