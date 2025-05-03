Newly designed valuation sector takes shape in Azerbaijan - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ A newly designed valuation sector is currently taking shape in Azerbaijan, said Vugar Oruj, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers (AQC), Trend reports.

In his speech at the 8th report-election conference of the society, Oruj highlighted that despite the establishment of the AQC in 1998 and its registration with the Ministry of Justice in 1999, the society continues to remain relevant and actively contributes to the processes.

"During our time, significant steps were taken to develop international relations among valuers. As a member of the International Valuation Standards Commission, we are actively involved.

After I was elected chairman in 2022, our first official visit was to Türkiye, where they agreed that if state leadership is fostering unity among Turkish-speaking countries, estimators should also join this initiative. We committed to bringing together the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus through Türkiye and other Central Asian Turkish-speaking countries through Azerbaijan to form a new union.

In May 2024, the third conference of the Council of the Appraisers' Associations of Turkic States was held in Azerbaijan, where the leadership was entrusted to the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers," Oruj said.

The AQC is holding its VIII Report-Election Conference today, where reports on the society's activities in recent years will be presented.

At the conference, a report on the society's recent activities will be presented. The election of the new chairman of the AQC, as well as new members for the Board of Directors and the Control and Inspection Commission, will take place. Key issues affecting the appraisal sector and its future growth will also be discussed.

The event will see the participation of government officials, members of the Milli Majlis, public figures, civil society representatives, and media representatives. Experts and specialists from the appraisal field are also expected to attend.

In addition to organizational matters, reports will be presented, official guests will deliver speeches, and a new leadership will be selected through a secret ballot.

The conference will conclude with an appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Azerbaijani appraisers.

