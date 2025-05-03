Uzbekistan reveals nation's export volume of cabbage in 1Q2025

Photo: National Statistical Committee

Uzbekistan exported 55,456 tons of cabbage worth $19.6 million from January through March 2025, showing a significant decline compared to the same period last year. The decrease in exports, down by 38,544 tons and $2.6 million, reflects a reduction in foreign demand, with Russia being the largest importer.

