Uzbekistan launches new airline service between its Tashkent and Kazakhstan’s Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 3. Uzbekistan’s airline “My Freighter” (Centrum Air) launches flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

A new airline from the Republic of Uzbekistan“ Freighter” (Centrum Air)—enters the air transportation market of Kazakhstan on May 5 this year.



“The airline will start performing direct regular passenger flights on the route Tashkent–Almaty with the frequency of two flights per week (on Mondays and Thursdays). Further, from June 6 this year, 1 more flight per week (on Fridays) will be added; thus, the number of flights will increase to 3 per week,” the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

The ministry also highlighted that the resumption of air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will play a key role in boosting trade, economic ties, business, investment, tourism, and cultural collaboration between the two nations.



"My Freighter," an Uzbek airline headquartered in Tashkent, operates both passenger and cargo services. Founded in January 2020, the airline commenced its first passenger flight in February 2023.

