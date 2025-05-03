Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 3

Iran Materials 3 May 2025 10:13 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 45 currencies increased, while one currency declined compared to May 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 543,721 rials, and one euro is 615,976 rials, while on May 1, one euro was 608,988 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 3

Rial on May 1

1 US dollar

USD

543,721

536,686

1 British pound

GBP

722,116

715,903

1 Swiss franc

CHF

657,922

652,240

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,485

55,552

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,311

51,661

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,542

81,582

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,430

6,343

1 UAE Dirham

AED

148,052

146,136

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,772,960

1,751,382

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

193,338

190,999

100 Japanese yens

JPY

376,158

376,252

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

70,155

69,203

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,421,289

1,394,042

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

394,214

388,655

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,723

318,358

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,494

28,867

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,093

13,948

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,567

6,561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

149,374

147,441

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,460

40,976

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

41

1 Australian dollar

AUD

350,430

343,366

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

144,992

143,116

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,446,066

1,427,356

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

418,736

411,024

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

447,428

441,914

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,154

17,934

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

259

256

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

401,698

396,276

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,476

98,296

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

74,771

73,805

100 Thai baht

THB

1,641,770

1,608,084

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,620

124,363

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

388,493

376,359

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

766,884

756,962

1 euro

EUR

615,976

608,988

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,198

104,338

1 Georgian lari

GEL

198,094

195,436

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,995

32,355

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,674

7,579

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

166,041

163,883

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

319,835

315,698

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

9677,460

961,046

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,520

50,935

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

155,409

152,916

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,242

6,194

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 804,070 rials and $1 costs 709,751 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 782,169 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,419 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 847,000–850,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 960,000–963,000 rials.

