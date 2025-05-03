Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 3, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 45 currencies increased, while one currency declined compared to May 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 543,721 rials, and one euro is 615,976 rials, while on May 1, one euro was 608,988 rials.

Currency Rial on May 3 Rial on May 1 1 US dollar USD 543,721 536,686 1 British pound GBP 722,116 715,903 1 Swiss franc CHF 657,922 652,240 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,485 55,552 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,311 51,661 1 Danish krone DKK 82,542 81,582 1 Indian rupee INR 6,430 6,343 1 UAE Dirham AED 148,052 146,136 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,772,960 1,751,382 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 193,338 190,999 100 Japanese yens JPY 376,158 376,252 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 70,155 69,203 1 Omani rial OMR 1,421,289 1,394,042 1 Canadian dollar CAD 394,214 388,655 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,723 318,358 1 South African rand ZAR 29,494 28,867 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,093 13,948 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,567 6,561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 149,374 147,441 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,460 40,976 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 41 1 Australian dollar AUD 350,430 343,366 1 Saudi riyal SAR 144,992 143,116 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,446,066 1,427,356 1 Singapore dollar SGD 418,736 411,024 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 447,428 441,914 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,154 17,934 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 259 256 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 401,698 396,276 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,476 98,296 1 Chinese yuan CNY 74,771 73,805 100 Thai baht THB 1,641,770 1,608,084 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,620 124,363 1,000 South Korean won KRW 388,493 376,359 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 766,884 756,962 1 euro EUR 615,976 608,988 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,198 104,338 1 Georgian lari GEL 198,094 195,436 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,995 32,355 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,674 7,579 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 166,041 163,883 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 319,835 315,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 9677,460 961,046 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,520 50,935 1 Turkmen manat TMT 155,409 152,916 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,242 6,194

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 804,070 rials and $1 costs 709,751 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 782,169 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,419 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 847,000–850,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 960,000–963,000 rials.

