Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, along with their family members, visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on May 2, Trend reports.

They familiarized themselves with rich historical and cultural heritage of Nakhchivan, unique architectural monuments located there, medical and social rehabilitation facilities, and natural scenes.

They first put flowers at the monument of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, also visiting the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they viewed the rare exponents, reflecting the life path, political legacy, and public activities of the genius personality.

The program also included visits to one of the architectural pearls of Nakhchivan - the Momina Khatun Tomb, the Nakhchivan Khan’s Palace, open-air museum at the “Ajami” park, showcasing the artifacts from the khanate era.

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and the family members also visited the Nakhchivan Children’s Rehabilitation Center for the children’s with disabilities. They examined the various departments of the center, inquiring about medical rehabilitation process and services provided to the children.

Leyla Aliyeva donated various equipment for foot and hand rehabilitation to the Children's Rehabilitation Center, including "Robotic" rehabilitation gloves, as well as miostimulation and infrared light therapy devices.

The same day, the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Nakhchivan hosted the screening of the feature film “Taghiyev: Oil” Part I, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan AR.

Produced by the Baku Media Center, the feature film “Taghiyev: Oil” chronicles the life and philanthropic efforts of the notable Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.