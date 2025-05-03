Winners of third day of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku awarded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics continues in Baku, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, junior gymnasts competed in the team event in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon as part of the individual program qualification.

In the team competition, the Bulgarian team won the gold medal, the Italian team won the silver, and the Israeli team won the bronze.

To note, more than 170 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the European Cup. The tournament will end on May 4.