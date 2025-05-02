AZAL offers passengers a more affordable way to upgrade their service class

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has launched a new initiative called AZAL Upgrade to enhance passenger satisfaction. With this program, passengers holding economy class tickets now have the opportunity to upgrade to premium economy or business class at more favorable rates.

Passengers who win an upgrade through AZAL Upgrade program will enjoy all the privileges associated with premium economy or business class.

There are several ways to access the service. Passengers who purchase an economy class ticket will be notified about AZAL Upgrade via email before their flight. By clicking the link provided in the email, they can submit their bid for a chance to receive premium economy or business class seats at a special price. Alternatively, passengers can access the service through the Manage Booking or online check-in sections of the azal.az website or mobile app.

Passengers can request an upgrade online up to 14 hours before departure. After submitting their bid, they will receive a notification no later than 12 hours before the flight indicating whether their offer has been accepted.

Payment is only processed if the offer is accepted. The amount paid for this service is non-refundable and non-changeable. If the offer is not accepted, no additional charges apply.

Additionally, if an aircraft assigned for the flight is changed and the new aircraft does not include a business class cabin, the upgrade will not be carried out, and the paid amount will be fully refunded to the passenger. However, if the new aircraft does have a business-class section, then the customer will receive all the associated benefits without any changes.

You can find more information via the link provided: https://upgrade.plusgrade.com/offer/AzerbaijanAirlines?lang=en