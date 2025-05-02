Cyberattacks pose threat even to advanced industrial nations – Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Even highly developed industrial nations are not immune to cyberattacks in an era of rapid digitalization, Azerbaijani MP Rizvan Nabiyev said during a public discussion of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats on the topic "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan's Media Resources", Trend reports.

The MP mentioned that both legal entities and individuals can be subject to cyberattacks.

"I would like to note the attacks on the German parliament, the Bundestag, as well as its members, which occurred at certain times a few years ago, and their serious technical and legal consequences. Cyberattacks on a person's technical means, theft of memory or falsification of personal data, pose difficulties for that person holding a public position.

It's very important to use the existing legal and technical opportunities to prevent such cyberattacks and protect against the consequences. That is, the timely and appropriate use of existing technical and legal opportunities is important to avoid other problems," Nabiyev explained.

He asked the commission to inform the participants and the public about the existing legal tools and technical opportunities.

