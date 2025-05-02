Azerbaijani media outlets targeted by sophisticated syberattacks – chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ A series of coordinated cyberattacks were carried out against several Azerbaijani media outlets earlier this year, with the scale and nature of the attacks marking a significant escalation, said Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

Speaking during a public hearing held under the theme "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan’s Media Resources," Namazov said that the attacks, which took place in February 20, stood out from previous incidents due to the tools used and the overall scope and character of the operation.

According to Namazov, preliminary investigations revealed that more than 10 major media platforms were targeted in a politically motivated and coordinated cyber campaign.

"Experts believe this incident ranks among the most serious cyber intrusions ever recorded or identified in our country. It also appears that the attack involved a 'false flag' operation — a tactic frequently used by intelligence agencies to disguise the origin of a cyber operation," he stated.

The investigation was conducted by two independent teams with no affiliations to one another, both possessing extensive knowledge and experience in cybersecurity. The findings from both teams were fully consistent with each other,” he said.

