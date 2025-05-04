Production of Kyrgyzstan's extractive industry declines in 1Q2025
Between January and March, the output of the extractive sector reached more than 14 billion soms ($162 million), with actual production levels experiencing a slight decline relative to the previous year. The decrease was mainly attributed to lower extraction of oil, gas, and metal ores, although coal and non-metallic mineral production went up.
