Azerbaijani Ombudsperson urges Armenia to disclose the burial sites of victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ Armenia must provide precise information about the burial sites of Azerbaijani victims, said the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

In a statement released on Saturday, Aliyeva addressed the recent discoveries of mass graves in the cities of Shusha and Khojaly.

"During excavations conducted in April near the liberated city of Shusha in the Republic of Azerbaijan and on the Askeran-Khojaly road, two mass graves were found. The human remains discovered in these graves are believed to belong to civilians. Traces of violence on the remains further confirm the facts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during the First Karabakh War.

According to the available data, 3,990 people have been registered as missing due to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. As a result of the identification work on the human remains found in mass graves on the liberated territories, around 170 Azerbaijani citizens have been identified so far, with identification efforts ongoing.

We regret to report that, despite repeated appeals from our side, Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations under international law and has evaded providing Azerbaijan with information about prisoners, missing persons, and hostages for over thirty years.

Armenia, as a party to international treaties, must adhere to its commitments and provide accurate information on the burial sites of the murdered individuals. The international community, in turn, must exert serious pressure on Armenia to ensure that this information is handed over to Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel