Iran's loan flow accelerates in latest figures

In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran's banking system significantly increased lending, issuing over $6 billion in loans—a rise of more than 60 percent compared to the same period last year. The largest share went to the industrial and mining sectors, followed by services, trade, agriculture, and construction. Smaller amounts were allocated to various other sectors.

