Azerbaijan house in Helsinki hosts gathering with fellow countrymen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The Azerbaijan House in Helsinki, Finland, recently hosted a gathering for Azerbaijani expatriates residing in the country, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event commenced with the performance of the Azerbaijani national anthem and a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs.​

Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, addressed the attendees, highlighting the organization's projects and the significant contributions of the Finnish Azerbaijani community and the Azerbaijan House in advancing diaspora policies. He emphasized the pivotal role of Azerbaijani Houses worldwide in promoting the nation's culture and history, as well as conveying the truths about Azerbaijan to the international community.​

Asker Nagiyev, First Secretary at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, discussed the activities of Azerbaijani communities in the Nordic countries and the successful operations of the Azerbaijan House.​

Ulviya Jabbarova, Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Scandinavia for Finland and Head of the Azerbaijan House in Helsinki, shared insights into the House's activities and the Sunday school. She expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its support of the Azerbaijani community in Finland.​

Ayten Bashirova, an Azerbaijani language teacher at the Sunday school, reported a growing interest among students in learning their native language, with an increasing number of enrollments.​

Following a special performance by the Sunday school students at the Azerbaijan House, a book titled "Bulbul" was introduced. Authored by Emilia Jabrayilova, an Azerbaijani expatriate residing in London, the book focuses on the native language. Participants praised the publication, recognizing it as a valuable contribution to teaching Azerbaijani children their mother tongue.​

During the event, a new coordinator for the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Scandinavia for Finland was elected.

Additionally, Tarana Nazarova, Chairperson of the Finland-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, was awarded the "For Services to Diaspora Activities" medal by the Republic of Azerbaijan.​

Currently, there are 30 Azerbaijan Houses operating in 19 countries worldwide.

