My father died in captivity while being tortured by Armenian militants - Victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of various crimes held at the Baku Military Court on Friday featured the testimonies of the victims, Trend reports.

In his testimony, victim Rafig Guliyev, resident of the Garadaghli village, highlighted multiple attacks launched by the Armenian armed forces on the village, including shelling of buses, torturing, and killing of Azerbaijanis.

“We were told to get out of Karabakh and that it belonged to Armenians,” he said.

According to the victim, Armenian soldiers captured him, along with his family members, namely mother and father, during the occupation of the Garadaghli village. He further noted that Armenians had put the captives, including him and his father, Alastan Guliyev, in the KAMAZ trucks and drove them to Khankendi. “On the way to Khankendi,” he continued, “they have stopped at the place called “Beylik baghi”, killing a group of hostages there.” Guliyev added that his father had later died in captivity as a result of tortures by the Armenian militants.

“My mother has been handed over after 13 days, while I have been released after 45 days. While in captivity, we were beaten every evening. We were also given a scrap of bread and a little water to stay alive. However, the tortures continued,” the victim said.

The trial for Armenian nationals accused of various crimes, including war crimes, terrorism, aggressive war preparation, genocide, violations of war laws, and financing terrorism, continues.

