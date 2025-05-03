Uzbekistan, South Korea inure railway cooperation via high-speed rail feasibility talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Jasurbek Choriev, met with Korea National Railway CEO Lee Song Hae to discuss expanding cooperation in railway technologies and innovations for Uzbekistan's railway system development, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transports of Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of advanced signaling systems, geolocation, and railway management systems, as well as Korean navigation technologies, which play a key role in ensuring the safety of high-speed trains and in the development of new railway projects in the country.

Additionally, Song Hae provided an update on the current status of the development of the feasibility study (FS) for the construction of a dedicated high-speed passenger railway line along the "Tashkent – Samarkand" route. It is worth noting that in the Presidential Decree of Uzbekistan, dated October 10, 2023 (No. PP-329), the task of developing the feasibility study for this important infrastructure project was set.

As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached to develop the feasibility study with the involvement of a consortium of companies, including Saman Engineering, Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants & Architecture Co., Ltd., Korea Railroad Corporation, and Korea National Railway, using grant funds from Korea Eximbank.

A key milestone was the meeting held on February 14 of this year, during which the relevant documents were signed, laying the foundation for the transition to the practical phase of the feasibility study development for this project.

Thus, cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea continues to grow, opening up new prospects for the modernization and development of the country's transport infrastructure.

Uzbekistan Railways serves as the country's primary rail transport operator. The organization possesses and manages the entirety of the railway infrastructure throughout the nation. This entity is a government-owned joint-stock company, established in 1994 to manage railway operations throughout Uzbekistan. As of March 2017, the overall extent of the primary railway system measures 4,669 km, with 2,446 km being electrified. The organization has a workforce of 54,700 individuals.

