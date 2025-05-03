ExxonMobil chemical profits rise in Q1 2025

ExxonMobil’s chemical products segment posted improved earnings in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, though results remained well below last year’s levels. The company cited weaker industry margins and higher costs tied to new projects and maintenance as key challenges, even as operations in the U.S. and overseas showed signs of recovery.

