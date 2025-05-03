Our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who brought us closer to victory over Nazi invaders - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ I sincerely congratulate you on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Celebrating this anniversary, our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who sacrificed their strength and lives on the battlefields and on the rear front, to bring us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders, said Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in his congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Trend reports.

“I am confident that the glorious traditions of friendship and mutual assistance strengthened in those difficult years will continue to be a reliable basis for the development of friendly and allied relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in the future.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude, heartfelt congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of good health, peace and longevity to all veterans living in Azerbaijan,” the Russian President added.