Chevron in't upstream earnings fall sharply in Q1 2025

Chevron’s international upstream earnings fell sharply in the first quarter of 2025, weighed down by lower liftings, higher depreciation at Tengizchevroil, and weaker commodity prices. While production dipped slightly, the start-up of Kazakhstan’s Future Growth Project offered a positive offset.

