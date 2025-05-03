Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers appoints new chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ The leadership and elected bodies of the Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers (AQC) have been restructured following the society’s VIII report-election conference, Trend reports.

During the conference, the new chairman, Board of Directors, and Control and Audit Commission of AQC were elected. Vugar Oruj was the sole candidate for the chairmanship and secured the position by receiving votes from 82 out of 86 delegates.

In the reshuffle, the AQC has also appointed Farid Rustamov, Azer Niftiyev, Nail Hashimov, Ibrahim Guliyev, Orkhan Hasanov, Asif Yusubov, Khatai Teymurov, Rufat Aliyev, Samir Nasibov, and Eldar Tahmazov as new members of its Board of Directors. Additionally, Namig Mammadov, Emin Novruzov, and Tural Bagirov have been elected to the Control and Audit Commission.

With the results in, Vugar Oruj was elected chairman of the AQC.

