Cyberattack on Azerbaijani media seeks to disrupt digital security - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ A cyberattack on Azerbaijani media organizations has been analyzed through system logs to determine who was behind it and the motives behind the attack, including investigating traces of malicious software and conducting a behavioral analysis of the attackers, the Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats Ramid Namazov said during a public discussion on the topic "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan's Media Resources", Trend reports.

According to him, the investigation revealed that the attack was not only technical but also aimed at creating a psychological impact, and it was carried out by a highly organized cyber-espionage group.

"This group is classified by international cybersecurity experts as a state-affiliated actor. As for the motive of the attacks, it was likely a form of retaliation for two recent incidents, to strike back without leaving any trace.

The provocative pretext for the attack was that several media resources prepared reports and investigative materials on both issues, which I will mention at the end of my speech. The goal was to undermine trust in the media and undermine digital security," Namazov added.

