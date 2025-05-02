Explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojaly injures one person

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. On May 2, an unexploded ordnance detonated in the recently liberated village of Khanyurd in the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, a hand grenade explosion injured Agshin Mammadov, a resident of the village of Jalilli in the Tovuz district, born in 2008.

The blast resulted in the amputation of three of his fingers.

The Khojaly district prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident.