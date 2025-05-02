Passenger movement in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek hits new heights
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Passenger transport in Bishkek saw significant growth in the first quarter of 2025, with a 21.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Bus transport, which carried the bulk of passengers, saw a notable rise of 29.9 percent. Nationwide, passenger transport also increased, with road transport accounting for over 98 percent of total travel.
