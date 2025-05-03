Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek sees unprecedented growth in cargo transportation
Photo: Baku Network
Cargo transport in Bishkek showed significant growth in the first quarter of 2025, with a 15.7 percent increase year-on-year. Rail transport led the growth, while road and pipeline transportation also saw positive trends. Nationwide, Kyrgyzstan experienced a rise in total cargo volumes during the same period.
