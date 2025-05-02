U.S. Embassy Visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification (PHOTO)

In March and April 2025, a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, consisting of officials responsible for trade and economic cooperation, paid a series of business visits to the production areas of Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter BSC). The program included a visit to the steel plant in Baku, as well as to the pipe rolling (Azerboru) and ferroalloy (AzFerAl) production sites in Sumgait.

The visit aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of BSC’s manufacturing capacity, raw material sourcing, technological processes and product portfolio. Discussions also focused on opportunities to expand exports of BSC’s products to the United States.

A key focus of the visit was the company’s alignment with international quality standards. BSC recently passed a rigorous audit by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and received certification under the API Spec Q1 standard—one of the most respected quality management systems for manufacturers in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, the company was authorized to use the API 5CT and API 5L monograms, confirming that its seamless pipe products meet the high safety and technical requirements of the U.S. market.

Commenting on the visit, BSC’s Commercial Director, Vusal Ruzmanov, stated:

“The products manufactured at the Azerboru and AzFerAl production areas are competitive in international markets. Securing API monograms has unlocked significant opportunities for entering the U.S. market. Given the favorable import conditions, we are determined to further intensify our efforts in this direction.”

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan also issued an official statement:

“U.S. Embassy Baku’s Economic team visited Baku Steel Company's pipe rolling facility in Sumgayit, where seamless pipes are produced and exported to the United States for use in our oil & gas industry. They also toured the ferroalloys plant, which supplies materials to U.S. steel manufacturers. The United States looks forward to expanding our cooperation with Azerbaijan to advance economic growth for mutual prosperity.”

About the Company

Baku Steel Company is the largest steel producer in the South Caucasus with a full-cycle production infrastructure. The company manufactures high-quality rebar, wire rods (steel wire), square and round billets, and seamless pipes. Its ferroalloy division produces ferrosilicon (FeSi) in various grades (FeSi65%, FeSi70%, FeSi75%) and sizes (10–50 mm, 10–100 mm, etc.). BSC’s products are in strong demand on the domestic market and are exported to over 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.