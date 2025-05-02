Azerbaijan's cycling federation elects new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation appointed a new president during an extraordinary general assembly held this week, the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed this in a statement to Trend.

"The session opened with the national anthem, followed by a report from Secretary General Elnara Musayeva reviewing the Federation’s recent activities. Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov presided over the meeting.

Outgoing President Madat Guliyev announced his resignation, saying he had done his utmost leading the organization, making every effort to develop this sport, and wished the newly elected leadership continued success.

The assembly then elected Zaur Akhundov, president of the Silk Way Group of Companies, as the Federation’s new president. Sahib Alekperov was named first vice president, while Robert Eyyubov and Fikret Huseynov will serve as vice presidents. Rashad Gulmaliyev, Emin Mustafayev, and Albert Pietersma were elected to the executive committee.

Zaur Akhundov also pledged to devote his full efforts to advancing the sport," the statement said.

