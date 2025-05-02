Kazakhstan’s poultry industry poised to grow with new Zhambyl facility
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During his working trip to the Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, visited the construction site of a meat processing plant by Alel Agro. The project aims to establish a full production cycle from poultry farming to deep meat processing, ensuring high efficiency and quality control. The plant is set to produce up to 75,000 tons of poultry meat annually, with 60 percent for the domestic market and 40 percent for export. The total project cost is 15.6 billion tenge (approximately $29.64 million), with the main production complex expected to launch in September 2025.
