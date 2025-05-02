Kazakhstan sets ambitious path for economic liberalization through new reforms

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan led a meeting on the implementation of the Presidential Decree aimed at liberalizing the economy. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin reported on efforts to reduce state involvement in the economy and boost the role of medium-sized businesses. A pool of 475 state-owned enterprises was identified for privatization, consolidation, or liquidation, with a phased plan to be completed by 2030. The Prime Minister emphasized that the implementation must adhere to the set deadlines and is under close monitoring.

