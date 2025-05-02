Azerbaijan set to host global exhibitions spotlighting agriculture and food Industries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The 18th International Agriculture and the 30th International Food Industry Exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan in the coming days, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said at the 4th Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

"This exhibition creates an opportunity for farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, and specialists to exchange views on current issues in the agricultural and food industry, establish business relationships, and get acquainted with modern innovations. I invite each of you to actively participate in these exhibitions," he pointed out.

The 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition - Caspian Agro, and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center on May 16 last year.

