National Bank of Kazakhstan reveals sales of National Fund currency for May 2025

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

In May, the National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to sell foreign currency from the National Fund to support the national budget. The tenge weakened in April, and currency sales from the National Fund helped fund budget transfers. The quasi-state sector also sold foreign currency during the month. The National Bank continues to follow a flexible exchange rate regime, ensuring market neutrality and transparency in its foreign exchange operations.

