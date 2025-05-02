Azerbaijan pushes for legal changes to strengthen cyber defense for independent media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Amendments to national legislation are being proposed to enhance the protection of independent Azerbaijani media organizations from cyberattacks, said Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

Speaking at a public hearing titled "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan’s Media Resources," Namazov emphasized that while state-affiliated media resources already benefit from protective mechanisms, similar frameworks must also be extended to independent entities.

"Media outlets in Azerbaijan should be involved in cybersecurity training programs coordinated through the Media Development Agency. Even the smallest misstep can lead to serious issues. Media representatives must be familiar with cybersecurity protocols.

It is possible—and necessary—to amend legislation to ensure independent media outlets are protected against cyber threats. These organizations also play a critical role in the country’s development and must be supported through legal means," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel