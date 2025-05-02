Baku hosts 2nd forum themed “Social Processes in Media” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Baku hosts the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on “Social Processes in Media”, Trend reports.

According to information, the forum was organized by the Media Development Agency.

The forum is attended by deputies, heads of press services of state bodies, heads of media bodies, journalists, and other officials.

The aim of the event is to increase the educational function of media and their active role in shaping public opinion, transfer sensitive information to the society in accordance with certain principles, as well as to improve coordination between media, state bodies and other parties.

Addressing the audience, Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of the Media Development Agency, noted that for the second year already, our Forum, designed to discuss topical and important issues on the media agenda of our country, has been functioning as an effective platform that forms a dialogue between the state and the media.

He noted that the goal of the Media Development Agency in creating the “Public Processes in the Media” platform, which emerged as a social order of the society, is to promote the formation of healthy relations between media entities responsible for the professional preparation and transmission of information, and government agencies that perform the function of a reliable source of information, as well as to further increase the level of professionalism in the preparation of content of a public and political nature.

“We would like to recall that the Forum we organized last year was assessed by both government bodies and the media community as an important achievement in shaping the media agenda, especially in more professional coverage of topics of public interest,” Ismailov said.

Will be updated