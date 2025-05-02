Azerbaijan exposes foreigners' involvement in recent cyberattack on local media outlets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Foreigners in Azerbaijan also participated in the cyberattack on media organizations, the Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats, Ramid Namazov said during a public discussion on the topic "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan's Media Resources", Trend reports.

"In order to ensure the cybersecurity of the media resources that were attacked, appropriate steps were immediately taken by the relevant agencies. Interestingly, during the subsequent period, that is, after the relevant support was provided, cyberattack attempts on restored internet information resources continued, but were prevented.

The IP (internet protocol) addresses and domains used during the attack, as well as all the group's connections, were identified. It should be noted that the attacks were also supported by domestic IPs, and it was determined that some of the individuals participating in the cyberattack were on the territory of our country, and even which hotel they were in. We are talking about foreigners. This is an indication that this is not an ordinary cyberattack," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel