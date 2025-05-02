Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan set to roll out new phase in food security with second state program

Economy Materials 2 May 2025 11:44 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Azerbaijan is preparing a second state program in the field of food security, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Balarahim Guliyev said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

"The state program on food security in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, adopted in Azerbaijan, is nearing completion. Currently, a draft of the second state program is being prepared. It will be made public soon.

Moreover, new draft laws on animal and plant health are being prepared. Work is underway on a large number of legal and regulatory technical documents arising from these laws.

Currently, work is being carried out to export honey produced by Azerbaijan to the EU countries, the products of entrepreneurs operating in the field of agribusiness to the Chinese markets, and Azerbaijani poultry products to Arab countries and the US.

Besides, work continues to establish a special zone in the Eastern Zangezur region to eliminate many diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease," he added.

