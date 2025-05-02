Azerbaijan finalizing steps to establish Fishing and Aquaculture Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The work on the establishment of the Fishing and Aquaculture Center in Azerbaijan is now almost complete, Director of the Agrarian Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture Rashad Huseynov said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

He highlighted the statistical indicators in this sector.

"Compared to the period from 2019 through 2023, fishery and aquaculture production in Azerbaijan has increased up to twice as much in nominal terms.

Last year, through a relevant decree by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, oversight, regulation, and other issues in this field were entrusted to the Ministry of Agriculture," the official noted.

