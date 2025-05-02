Azerbaijan's Baku hosts IV Agribusiness Development Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The 4th Agribusiness Development Forum has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening speeches will be delivered by the Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, and FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi at the forum.

Later, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tahir Rzayev, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian and Agricultural Development Association Balarahim Guliyev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Togrul Aliyev, and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Banks Association Yunus Abdulov will deliver speeches on an overview of agribusiness development in Azerbaijan.

The forum is expected to discuss the main trends, challenges and opportunities in the agribusiness sector of Azerbaijan, Financial Incentives and Agro-Financing Solutions, and Improvement of Subsidy Mechanisms for Agribusiness Development.

Will be updated