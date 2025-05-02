General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party set to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPV), To Lam, is set to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan,Trend reports, citing the Vietnamese government source.

The statement notes that To Lam, accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation, will carry out state visits to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus and will make an official visit to Russia from May 5 through 12.

The statement further reads that during his time in Russia, To Lam is scheduled to participate in the official ceremony in Moscow on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel