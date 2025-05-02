Ukrainian Gymnast sweeps three golds at European Cup in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The European Cup in Artistic Gymnastics continues in Baku, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competition, the winners in the individual events for senior athletes were determined in the hoop, clubs, ball, and ribbon categories.

Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk won the gold, Italy's Tara Dragas claimed the silver, and Bulgaria's Malinova Dara secured the bronze medal in the clubs event for seniors.

In the ribbon competition, Onofriichuk also took the gold, Dragas won the silver, and Romania's Amalia Lica earned the bronze.

In the ball event, Italy's Sofia Raffaeli won the gold, Uzbekistan's Lola Djuraeva earned the silver, and Onofriichuk took the bronze.

In the hoop event, Onofriichuk claimed the gold, Israel's Lian Rona won the silver, and Dragas earned the bronze.

Over 170 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the European Cup. The tournament will conclude on May 4.

