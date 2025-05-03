ExxonMobil doubles energy products earnings in Q1 on refining margin recovery

ExxonMobil’s energy products segment posted a strong sequential rebound in the first quarter of 2025, with earnings doubling from the previous quarter to \$827 million. The recovery was driven by stronger North American refining margins, favorable market timing, and lower seasonal costs, helping to offset continued pressure from weaker global refining conditions.

