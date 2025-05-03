ExxonMobil doubles energy products earnings in Q1 on refining margin recovery
ExxonMobil’s energy products segment posted a strong sequential rebound in the first quarter of 2025, with earnings doubling from the previous quarter to \$827 million. The recovery was driven by stronger North American refining margins, favorable market timing, and lower seasonal costs, helping to offset continued pressure from weaker global refining conditions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy