Kazakhstan allocates fresh funds to revitalize its Ridder CHPP

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has approved the allocation of approximately 1.7 billion tenge (about $3.23 million) from the Government Reserve for repairs at the Ridder heat and power plant. This funding, transferred to the East Kazakhstan region, will support ongoing restoration work to prepare the plant for the 2025–2026 heating season. Since 2022, around 15.5 billion tenge has been invested in the plant, significantly reducing equipment wear and upgrading 21.3 km of heat networks. The plant was also transferred to municipal ownership in 2024 to enhance operational stability.

