Kazakhstan seeks UK collaboration for advancing digital and green economy initiatives
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alibek Kuantyrov, and Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, held meetings with British companies, financial institutions, and industry leaders during their visit to London. The discussions focused on enhancing investment cooperation, promoting non-resource sectors in Kazakhstan’s economy, and exploring various joint projects. Key topics included localizing pharmaceutical production with AstraZeneca, potential Kazakh company listings on the London Stock Exchange, financing infrastructure projects with Standard Chartered, and deploying satellite infrastructure with Eutelsat OneWeb. They also discussed green energy, logistics, and digital transformation projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Kuantyrov highlighted the UK’s importance as a strategic partner in Kazakhstan's sustainable development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy