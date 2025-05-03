Kazakhstan seeks UK collaboration for advancing digital and green economy initiatives

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alibek Kuantyrov, and Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, held meetings with British companies, financial institutions, and industry leaders during their visit to London. The discussions focused on enhancing investment cooperation, promoting non-resource sectors in Kazakhstan’s economy, and exploring various joint projects. Key topics included localizing pharmaceutical production with AstraZeneca, potential Kazakh company listings on the London Stock Exchange, financing infrastructure projects with Standard Chartered, and deploying satellite infrastructure with Eutelsat OneWeb. They also discussed green energy, logistics, and digital transformation projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Kuantyrov highlighted the UK’s importance as a strategic partner in Kazakhstan's sustainable development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register