Azerbaijan, Nepal open new chapter in diplomatic ties with first political dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ A government delegation from the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, visited Nepal from April 30 through May 2, 2025, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov was received by President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Sharma Oli.

The minister also held a bilateral meeting with Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba, where both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. The Nepali side expressed high appreciation for the Azerbaijani delegation's visit.

As part of the visit, the first political consultations were held between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal. The consultations were led by Elnur Mammadov and the Nepalese Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

During the discussions, the two sides addressed the development of bilateral and multilateral political relations, current cooperation, and future prospects in areas such as trade and economy, energy, tourism, agriculture, and humanitarian affairs.

Cooperation between the two countries within international organizations was positively evaluated, and the importance of strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats was emphasized.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation—including representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, State Tourism Agency, and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)—participated in a roundtable with their Nepali counterparts. The meeting, held at the Nepal Investment Board, focused on exploring potential areas for collaboration, with Azerbaijani officials delivering detailed presentations.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov gave a lecture titled "Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy: Challenges and Opportunities" at an event organized by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA). The event gathered prominent public and political figures, think tank leaders, government and non-government representatives, and experts. He also addressed questions from the audience.

