Kyrgyzstan establishes national council for virtual assets, blockchain technologies' development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a decree to establish the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The council aims to formulate and implement a unified state policy in the field of virtual assets and blockchain technologies, foster innovative projects, and attract investments while considering national interests and international standards.

Key tasks of the Council include coordinating the development of state policy, improving the investment climate, refining the regulatory framework, supporting foreign companies, integrating the Kyrgyz economy into global processes, and executing innovation programs in the blockchain and virtual assets sector.

A secretariat has been established as the executive body to implement the Council's decisions. The director of the National Investment Agency will head the secretariat.