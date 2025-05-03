Chinese firms keen to stretch out throughout Kazakhstan’s Aktobe
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
Deputy Akim Abzal Abdukarimov traveled to Xi'an, China, where he met with prominent Chinese firms, including Non-metallic Flexible Composite Pipes, Telie Valie Group, and Shaanxi Wantuobang Industrial Co. The conversations concentrated on possible investment prospects and local production in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe Region. Abdukarimov highlighted the region's benefits for partnership in the energy, oil, gas, and manufacturing industries. Numerous firms showed interest in collaborative ventures and technology partnerships in Kazakhstan
