Uzbekistan, Russia discuss business collaboration and upcoming meetings

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation to discuss enhancing trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan in May of last year was reviewed.

The importance of taking coordinated measures to maintain the momentum of mutual trade turnover, accelerate cooperation projects in priority sectors of the economy, and continue active contacts at the regional and business levels was emphasized.

In this context, the fruitful results of the recent business events in Tashkent, held alongside the Fifth International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM Central Asia, were highly praised.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Russia exchanged views on international issues and discussed the schedule for upcoming meetings.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion, with Uzbek exports to Russia increasing by 18.2 percent