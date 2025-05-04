Iran, Russia expanding cooperation through North-South Corridor project
The article details growth of cooperation between Iran and Russia within the International North-South Transport Corridor. In this regard, top official from the Iranian Road Maintenance and Transport Organization Javad Hedayati shared plans on joint investments with Russia to increase transport and cargo services around Iran's Astara border terminal within the corridor. He added that the recent meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission of the two countries in Moscow focused on further improvement of cargo transportation activities between them
