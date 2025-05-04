Tajikistan’s industrial output rises in 1Q2025
Photo: Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia
Tajikistan's industrial output saw a strong start in 2025, reaching 13.846 billion somoni ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter—a 23.4 percent year-on-year increase. Growth was led by the mining and utility sectors.
