I fell in love with Baku on my first visit - Japan’s Baku Marathon medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. This was my first time participating in the Baku Marathon, and I’m thrilled to have finished among the prizewinners, said bronze medalist Eriko Soma from Japan in an interview with Trend.

"It was very windy, but the people cheered me on, and I’m really grateful for that. Baku is beautiful with its architecture, and the people are so welcoming and friendly. The food is delicious. I’ve fallen in love with this city!" said the Japanese athlete at the finish line.

The Baku Marathon 2025 was held today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This year, the Baku Marathon 2025, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”, registered a record number of participants - around 28,000. The marathon covered a 21-kilometer course.