Ukraine’s Nataliya Semenovych wins Baku Marathon for third time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. It’s a great feeling to win the Baku Marathon for the third time - I’m truly happy, said Ukrainian athlete Nataliya Semenovych, the women’s race winner, speaking to Trend.

“I’ve competed in marathons in many countries, but winning in Baku is something special. The weather was perfect, and I even managed to conquer the wind,” she said at the finish line. “I’ve been training since the sixth grade - sports have become the core of my life, and now I’m seeing the results. You always have to train hard if you want to achieve success.”

The Baku Marathon 2025 was held today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with participants setting off from State Flag Square.

Held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind,” this year’s marathon drew a record number of participants—around 28,000. The course covers a distance of 21 kilometers.