Baku Marathon 2025 kicks off with record participation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Baku Marathon 2025 has kicked off, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Participants began the race from Flag Square.

Held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind,” this year’s marathon has drawn a record number of nearly 28,000 registered runners.

Alongside Azerbaijani participants, runners from other countries have also joined the event. Among them are people with physical disabilities and children with Down syndrome, all taking part in the race.

Participants are competing for the top three spots in both the men’s and women’s categories. The first 2,000 finishers will receive medals, while all runners and volunteers supporting the event will be awarded certificates.

The start and finish lines are located at Flag Square, with the route running through some of Baku’s main streets and avenues, including the Seaside Boulevard, Neftchilar Avenue, White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, the Bayil roundabout, and Bibiheybat Road.

The total race distance is 21 kilometers. Professional athletes typically complete it in around 1 hour and 15 minutes, while amateur runners usually finish in 2 to 3 hours. As a result, the marathon’s overall duration will vary depending on each participant’s pace.

Entertainment zones have been set up at Flag Square and various points along the route, offering activities, competitions, and sports programs for participants, locals, and visitors alike.